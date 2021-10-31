Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KSS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 654,280.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

