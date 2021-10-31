Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KSS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 654,280.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
