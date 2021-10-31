Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,404 shares of company stock valued at $135,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

