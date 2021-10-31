Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in October

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Shares of GECFF stock remained flat at $$134.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $163.00.

GECFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

