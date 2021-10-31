VNX (VNXLU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $187,798.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VNX has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNXLUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.