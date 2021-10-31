ZKSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $6.87 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $86.12 million and $6.87 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.37 or 1.00062343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.53 or 0.06938873 BTC.

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 87,218.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.00615686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

