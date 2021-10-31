EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $57,104.61 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,104.61 and $213,749.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00451822 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.01015873 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.