Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE GHM remained flat at $$12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

