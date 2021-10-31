Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,338.47

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $492,338.47 and $411,044.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

