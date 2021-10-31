Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 923,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,927. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 154.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

