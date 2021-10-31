Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DRVN traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 923,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,927. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 154.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
