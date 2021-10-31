TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 128,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.