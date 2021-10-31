Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in October

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDIBY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 4,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.