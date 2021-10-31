Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in October

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.23. 14,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

