Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Declines By 32.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MJLB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 376,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,371. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Ultrack Systems
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.