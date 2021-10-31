Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Declines By 32.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJLB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 376,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,371. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.