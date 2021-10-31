Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,728.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Zero has a market cap of $2.00 million and $14,728.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00296126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00106436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00144630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,656,110 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.