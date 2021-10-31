ILCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $29,113.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $29,113.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003499 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

