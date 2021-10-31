Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report $58.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $119.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. 782,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,545,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

