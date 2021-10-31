Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $62.56

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. 2,265,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,915. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

