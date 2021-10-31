Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $36.89

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,861. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.