OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $93.11. 97,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,170. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.