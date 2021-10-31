OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $93.11. 97,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,170. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.