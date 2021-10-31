Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in October

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,554. Global Internet of People has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

