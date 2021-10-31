Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SIFY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

SIFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

