Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

