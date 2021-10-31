Transcodium (TNS) Trading 35% Higher This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $260,227.81 and $724.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 35% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00225357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00096594 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

