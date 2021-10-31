eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $36,701.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

