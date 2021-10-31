Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $251.89

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 92.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 426,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,382. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

