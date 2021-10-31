Marlin (POND) Market Cap Achieves $65.94 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $65.94 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

