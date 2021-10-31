Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

TXT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. Textron has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

