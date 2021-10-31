Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $24,470,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
