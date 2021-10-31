Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Decreases By 55.4%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

