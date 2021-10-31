Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

