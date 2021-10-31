Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.40 ($14.59).

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:ORA remained flat at $€9.44 ($11.10) during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,744,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.87. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

