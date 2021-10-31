Belt Finance (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $922,703.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $922,703.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00010830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00069872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.26 or 1.00014239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.85 or 0.06948955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,877,329 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.