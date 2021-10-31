IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of IRCP remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Friday. 48,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,005. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 243.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

