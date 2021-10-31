OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.22 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRNY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 5,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. OMRON has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $107.49.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.