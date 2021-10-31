TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Tops $7.09 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $7.09 million and $109,578.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.