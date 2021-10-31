South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,050,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,129. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

