$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $54.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 499,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

