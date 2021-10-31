SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $7.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,064,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,863. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

