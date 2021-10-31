ETHplode One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $102,518.71 and $39.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,601 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,500 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHPLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.