CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. 390,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

