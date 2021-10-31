Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of FTAI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,544 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

