Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Drops By 51.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,335. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

