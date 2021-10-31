Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 50.4%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
