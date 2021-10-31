Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 50.4%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.