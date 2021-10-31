Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.