Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Insulet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.02. 439,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.52 and its 200 day moving average is $281.44. Insulet has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $312.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,886,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

