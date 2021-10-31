Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $893,991.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.53 or 1.00215977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00547243 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00315882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00186267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

