Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $942.10 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $793.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

WGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

