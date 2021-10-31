Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $218.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.73. 2,215,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

