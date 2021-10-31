SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

