CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

CBZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 432,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,589. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.